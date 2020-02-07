Tennis star Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a foot injury.

Barty's most recent appearance was at the Australian Open where she reached the semi-finals but was defeated by Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Barty has not said when she expects to be back on the court but the WTA event in Dubai will proceed without her.

"Unfortunately I am withdrawing from the Dubai Duty Free Championships due to a right foot injury. Best wishes to the players and tournament on a great week and I look forward to playing in Dubai soon."

Australian Open champion Kenin, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and US Open champion Bianca Andreescu are all expected to take the court at the tournament beginning on February 17.

Andreescu withdrew from the Australian Open due to her ongoing knee injury and has not confirmed her place in Dubai. The Canadian star was left out of the country's team in the Fed Cup.

Elina Svitloina has been handed the wildcard for the tournament.