Ashleigh Barty beats Petra Kvitova to set up semi-final clash with Sofia Kenin at Australian Open
World No 1 Ashleigh Barty defeated seventth seed Petra Kvitova in straight sets to move into the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time.
The 23 year-old moved past her Czech opponent into the last four with a 7-6 (6) 6-2 victory.
After sharing a break apiece early on, Barty managed to get the better of Kvitova in a close-fought tie-break to crucially take the opening set.
And that appeared to affect the two-time Wimbledon champion as Barty raced into a 4-0 lead in the second set and ultimately closed out the match.
She becomes the first Australian woman to reach the semi-finals of her home Grand Slam since 1984 and is bidding to be the first to win the title since 1978.
Speaking after the match, Barty said: "It's been absolutely incredible.
"I knew I had to bring my best against Petra. That first set was crucial and it was good to get a quick start in the second."
The home favourite will face American Sofia Kenin for a place in Saturday's final after she beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4.
Three breaks of serve across the two sets were enough to see the No 14 seed ease into the last four in what will be her first ever Grand Slam semi-final.