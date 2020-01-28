World No 1 Ashleigh Barty defeated seventth seed Petra Kvitova in straight sets to move into the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time.

The 23 year-old moved past her Czech opponent into the last four with a 7-6 (6) 6-2 victory.

After sharing a break apiece early on, Barty managed to get the better of Kvitova in a close-fought tie-break to crucially take the opening set.

And that appeared to affect the two-time Wimbledon champion as Barty raced into a 4-0 lead in the second set and ultimately closed out the match.

She becomes the first Australian woman to reach the semi-finals of her home Grand Slam since 1984 and is bidding to be the first to win the title since 1978.

Speaking after the match, Barty said: "It's been absolutely incredible.

"I knew I had to bring my best against Petra. That first set was crucial and it was good to get a quick start in the second."

The home favourite will face American Sofia Kenin for a place in Saturday's final after she beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4.