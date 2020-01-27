Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong has announced her team for the upcoming qualifier against Slovakia, with Johanna Konta and Katie Boulter both missing out through injury.

The team consists of Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Emma Raducanu and Naiktha Bains.

British number one Konta announced prior to the Australian Open that she would not be competing in the Fed Cup this year in order to 'take care' of her body.

And Boulter, who was beaten by Elina Svitolina in the first round in Melbourne last week, has also withdrawn from the tie in order to avoid aggravating a previous injury.

Despite the disappointment of missing two of GB's most talented players, Keothavong is optimistic heading into the clash with Slovakia.

Upon announcing the squad, the captain said: "Naturally we are disappointed not to have Johanna Konta and Katie Boulter available for selection, but we have some very exciting young players in our squad who are ecstatic to be part of this team and I’m sure will rise to the big occasion.

"Every Fed Cup tie creates a unique pressure and intensity which I’m sure our players will thrive on and, even though we have a difficult challenge ahead against Slovakia, I have every confidence our squad will do themselves and their country proud. I’m looking forward to getting everyone together next week to start preparations.”