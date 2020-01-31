The 2020 Australian Open is the 108th edition of the tournament and 52nd in the Open Era.

Known to be one of the more unpredictable Grand Slams of the season, no woman has defended the Melbourne title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

And there will be a new champion crowned on Saturday as both players involved in the women's singles final will be competing for a first Australian title.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the decade's first Slam final.

Who is playing?

American Sofia Kenin will be contesting the first Grand Slam final.

The 21 year-old's best run up until now was reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

She will face Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who is also in her first final in Melbourne.

The former World No 1 has won Wimbledon twice, but suffered first round exits in her last two Slams prior to the Australian Open.

What was their route to the final?

Muguruza has beaten three top 10 seeds on her way to the final, knocking out Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and most recently Simona Halep in the last four.

Meanwhile, Kenin came from a set down to beat Coco Gauff and then caused the biggest upset of the tournament by dumping out home favourite and World No 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals.

What time is it on?

The final is scheduled to get underway at 8:30am GMT on Saturday, February 1.

What channel is it on?

UK viewers can catch the final on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

You can also watch Eurosport via Amazon Prime.