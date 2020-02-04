Team USA women's basketball forward Nneka Ogwumike has revealed the team want to head into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with 'cohesiveness and readiness'.

But before that, the national side will compete in Serbia in the Olympic qualifiers, despite having already sealed their spot at the Games after they won the FIBA World Cup in 2018.

And Ogwumike, who is yet to go to an Olympic Games, believes it is important to 'cherish every opportunity' despite the futility of the qualification process for the US.

The 29 year-old said: "We want to go into Tokyo with the ultimate cohesiveness and readiness. It’s important to understand your value and that you are there for a reason. I learned that at previous World Championships. I’m going to do my best, with the goal of winning.

"I bring energy and consistency to the front court position. When you come in, you feel like you’re on an All-Star team. We’re all great and our greatness will show together. We sacrifice and do it as best as we can.

"We’re learning that we’ll retain our prowess for our chemistry. We want to be able to maintain our goals, while also getting better. Our main goal is chemistry."

USA will face World No. 7 Serbia tomorrow before taking on African sides Mozambique and Nigeria.

Assistant coach Cheryl Reeve added: "Serbia, in particular, ensures a lot of toughness.