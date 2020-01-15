British Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler has announced her retirement from international gymnastics.

The 20-year-old won her first Olympic medal in the floor exercise at the Rio 2016 Games and was the youngest member of the GB gymnastic squad at the time. She also became the second British woman to win a gymnastic medal in Olympic history.

She said: "When one door closes, another one opens. Thank you to the gymnastics community, you've been my whole life and this is not goodbye.

"In short term, I'm excited to try new opportunities, especially in an Olympic year like this one where I know Team GB will again capture the nation's attention by delivering a fantastic performance in Tokyo."