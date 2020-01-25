The 11-time Paralympic track champion Tanni Grey-Thompson has said she is 'delighted' that the Paralympic Games are set to remain on free-to-air TV.

The Government has confirmed that it has been added to the 'crown jewels' list of sporting events.

In the first change to the list in 20 years, both the summer and winter Games will be added.

Grey-Thompson said: "I am delighted the Paralympic Games has been added.

"When you look at the other events it will now sit alongside, it means so much to athletes, current and retired, to know the level that the Paralympic Games has reached in the public consciousness and how much it means to everyone."

Channel 4 covered 500 hours of broadcast time during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, which increased to 700 hours for Rio 2016.

Sports Minister Nigel Adams added: "The Paralympic Games is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, as the country comes together to support our world-class Paralympic athletes.

"So it is only right that the event is available on free-to-air television for all to enjoy.