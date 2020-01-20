British swimmer Freya Anderson has won a hat-trick of gold medals and set a new meet record at the Flanders Cup in Antwerp.

Anderson, 18, dominated the individual sprint events in Belgium, winning gold in the women's 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle.

The two-time European champion smashed her 200m record with a time of one minute and 56.06 seconds. It marked the first time the teenager had swum below 1 minute 57 seconds.

She became the third fastest British woman of all-time in the event, just over half a second behind Joanne Jackson's national best.

Anderson also broke her personal best over 50m with a time of 25.06 seconds.