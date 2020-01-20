GB swimmer Freya Anderson dominates Flanders Cup with a trio of golds and two new records
British swimmer Freya Anderson has won a hat-trick of gold medals and set a new meet record at the Flanders Cup in Antwerp.
Anderson, 18, dominated the individual sprint events in Belgium, winning gold in the women's 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle.
The two-time European champion smashed her 200m record with a time of one minute and 56.06 seconds. It marked the first time the teenager had swum below 1 minute 57 seconds.
She became the third fastest British woman of all-time in the event, just over half a second behind Joanne Jackson's national best.
Anderson also broke her personal best over 50m with a time of 25.06 seconds.
She then went on to win another gold in the 4x100m freestyle with team-mates, Amelia Rodd, Lauren Wetherall and Phoebe Griffiths.