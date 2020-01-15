Record-breaking gymnast Simone Biles, Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and World Cup winning soccer star Megan Rapinoe have all been shortlisted for the Sportswoman of the Year prize at the Laureus Awards.

The other three nominees in the prestigious category are skier Mikaela Shiffrin and sprinters Allyson Felix and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.

Rapinoe's US soccer team have also been nominated for Team of the Year after retaining their world title in the summer.

Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff has been put forward for Breakthrough of the Year after she reached the third round at Wimbledon at the age of just 15.

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu joins Gauff in the same category after winning the US Open.

Motor racing driver Sophia Florsch is up for Comeback of the Year, while five of the six nominees for Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability are women - Omara Durand, Diede de Groot, Oksana Masters, Manuela Schar and Alice Tai.

And Action Sportsperson of the Year features snowboarder Chloe Kim, skateboarder Rayssa Leal and surfer Carissa Moore.

The winners will be decided by the 68 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy and announced in Berlin on February 17.

All nominees:

Sportswoman of the Year:

Simone Biles (USA) - gymnastics, Allyson Felix (USA) - athletics, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) - athletics, Naomi Osaka (Japan) - tennis, Megan Rapinoe (USA) - football, Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) - skiing

Sportsman of the Year:

Lewis Hamilton (GB) - Formula 1, Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) - athletics, Marc Marquez (Spain) - motor cycling, Lionel Messi (Argentina) - football, Rafael Nadal (Spain) - tennis, Tiger Woods (USA) - golf

Team of the Year:

Liverpool FC (GB) - football, Mercedes-AMG Petronas (Germany) - motor racing, South Africa men's rugby union team, Spain men's basketball team, Toronto Raptors (Canada) - basketball, United States women's football team

Breakthrough of the Year:

Bianca Andreescu (Canada) - tennis, Egan Bernal (Colombia) - cycling, Coco Gauff (USA) - tennis, Japan men's rugby union team, Andy Ruiz Jr (USA) - boxing, Regan Smith (USA) - swimming

Comeback of the Year:

Nathan Adrian (USA) - swimming, Sophia Florsch (Germany) - motor racing, Christian Lealiifano (Australia) - rugby union, Kawhi Leonard (USA) - basketball, Liverpool FC (GB) - football, Andy Murray (GB) - tennis

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability:

Omara Durand (Cuba) - athletics, Diede de Groot (Netherlands) - wheelchair tennis, Oksana Masters (USA) - skiing and cycling, Jetze Plat (Netherlands) - triathlon and cycling, Manuela Schar (Switzerland) - wheelchair athletics, Alice Tai (UK) - swimming

Action Sportsperson of the Year: