The Scotland v England women's Six Nations match is the latest sporting event to be scuppered by the extreme weather conditions created by Storm Ciara.

The game was scheduled to take place in Glasgow with Scotland looking for their first win of the competition.

In an official statement Scottish Rugby said: "Safety of travelling fans, players and venue staff was the priority. Discussions are under way around rescheduling the game,"

England have never lost against Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations, winning each of their 18 contests and would have entered the game on a high after last week's gritty 19-13 win against France.

For now it is unclear when the match will take place but organisers have urged that it will be arranged as soon as possible.

Today's entire WSL programme has also been wiped out by the weather.

There were a number of tantalising games on offer, including the London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Merseyside clash at Goodison between Everton and Liverpool, plus high-flying Chelsea's trip to Manchester United.

Birmingham v Brighton, Bristol City v Reading and West Ham v Manchester City were the remaining cancelled games.