England started the defence of their Six Nations title with a hard-fought 19-13 win against France in Pau this afternoon.

The match, dubbed the 'title decider', did not disappoint with the scoreline switching in favour of both teams throughout the match.

Abby Dow opened the scoring in the ninth minute, with Vicky Fleetwood putting the Roses into a 12-0 lead ten minutes later.

France raised hopes of a comeback after Laure Sansus crashed over the line for the hosts. Jessy Trémoulière added a penalty before the break reducing the arrears to just two points.

As the second half started England were keen to quash any signs of a comeback from the French and did just that as Emily Scarratt stormed nearly half the length of the pitch to score a wonder try.

Though Trémoulière added another penalty for France, it ended 19-13.

Sene Naoupu scores for Ireland (Twitter: Irish Rugby)

Elsewhere, Wales were beaten 19-15 by Italy in Cardiff. The Welsh headed into half-time leading 10-5 but were unable to hold on as Italy came out firing in the second half.