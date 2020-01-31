The Six Nations kicks off once again this weekend as Scotland look to avenge their poor performance in last year's tournament.

Scotland finished bottom of the table as they lost all five of their matches.

They will particularly be looking to avenge their humiliating 80-0 defeat to England at Twickenham.

The World Cup is next year and many players have said this Six Nations tournament is a good springboard for momentum heading into the 2021 competition.

Who will impress? Who will disappoint? Here's a team-by-team preview and everything you need to know about the tournament.

England - reigning Six Nations champions

England beat Scotland 80-0 to win the Grand Slam (PA Images)

England are current reigning champions and Grand Slam holders as they managed to defeat every team in the tournament last year.

They not only claimed the clean sweep, they also broke records. England played Italy at Sandy Park in Exeter which broke the Six Nations attendance record as 10,545 watched the women in white beat Italy 55-0.

The player to watch in the team this year is Jess Breach. The scrum-half was the tournament's top try scorer last year and she has gone from strength-to-strength with her club Harlequins this season.

Italy - second place in 2019

Italy only lost to England in last year's tournament (PA Images)

The Italian women have impressed on the rugby stage unlike their male counterparts.

Last year they only lost one match and drew one. Despite their impressive performance they still trailed behind England by 11 points.

They were also a part of the historic match at Sandy Park. Their most difficult match will be against England and with the women in white travelling to Rome, this may be their year.

France - third place in 2019

France will face England at home this year (PA Images)

France will be keen to kick off their tournament with a win over England - they face the reigning champions in the first round at home.

The last time the two teams faced each other was in the autumn internationals. England beat France for the first time at home for seven years and claimed victory over them again a week later.

France are England's toughest opponents, especially with home advantage, and they could spoil the visitors tournament before it's barely begun.

Wales - fourth place in 2019

Wales had a mixed autumn internationals (PA Images)

Wales had a mixed year of rugby in 2019. They had a less than impressive Six Nations after they finished fourth with only two wins under their belt.

They made history by playing the Barbarians for the first time ever at the Principality stadium in November, but lost the match 29-15.

Siwan Lillicrap is the side's new captain and their player to watch. She impressed interim manager Chris Horsman as he dropped Carys Phillips to switch leadership.

Ireland - fifth place in 2019

Ireland after they lost to England last year (PA Images)

Ireland had a lacklustre tournament in 2019 and will be aiming to finish in at least the top three this time around.

Their first game is against Scotland, arguably the easiest of their five matches.

They are hoping to use the competition as a springboard into their World Cup qualifying matches in September.

Leah Lyons is Ireland's player to watch. She has been a huge part of Harlequins' winning run in the Premier 15s and told NewsChain in October she wanted Ireland to get back into a 'good routine of winning'.

Scotland - last place in 2019

Scotland will attempt to avenge their poor form from last year (PA Images)

Scotland lost all of their matches last year and will be looking to restore some pride in the badge.

The side won their warm-up match against Spain this month and will be hoping for a similar result over Ireland in their opening fixture.