The Tyrell's Premier 15s has aided Scottish Rugby's development according to assistant coach Bryan Easson.

The English league was founded in 2017 and many Scottish players have moved clubs to be a part of it.

Scottish stars Chloe Rollie and Jade Konkel have been a part of Harlequins' impressive set up while Lisa Martin transferred to defending champions Saracens at the start of the season.

Easson has said that it's a 'good education' for players to be in the league.

“They’re rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the world. Chloe Rollie has come on a lot at Harlequins. It’s a different style, it’s a different way of playing which is a good education for us,” he told The Telegraph.

Last year Scotland were beaten by England 80-0 in the Six Nations and Easson believes today's rearranged match will show their development over the last 12 months.

“Playing against England, you’re going against some of the world’s best players. It is going to give us an idea of how far we have progressed.

"It does give us an idea about areas we are pushing hard on or areas we need to work on. In any performance sport, you have to pit yourselves against the best to see how you’re progressing.”

The Scotland v England fixture was postponed yesterday due to Storm Ciara and will now be played this afternoon at Murrayfield. But due to continued weather concerns, the match willbe played behind closed doors.