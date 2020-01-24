Scottish rugby player Rachel Malcolm is returning from injury to captain her country in the Six Nations next month.

A stress fracture in her hand meant Malcolm was sidelined for several months, but now she is returning to the fold.

Harlequins full-back Chloe Rollie is also expected back from injury in time for the tournament, while Sarah Law could be available at some point during the competition.

Megan Kennedy and Abi Evans are both unavailable due to injuries but may be able to play in the final couple of games.

Meanwhile, Jenny Maxwell was hurt in Scotland's warm-up match against Spain at the weekend and her condition is still unknown.

Head coach Philip Doyle said: "It is great to see some new players coming into the set up. They can properly challenge for positions in the future and their inclusion is most importantly developing that depth in an important year.

"We are coming off the back of a hugely positive weekend in Spain, so the squad and the management are feeling in a good place for the start of this busy period.

"Whilst we know that this Six Nations will be challenging, we firmly believe that we need to focus on increasing our performances and becoming a properly competitive team within this competition. In order to develop our performances ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, our priority is closing the gap on the stronger nations like England and France."

Scotland lost all of their matches last year, suffering an 80-0 humiliation from England in the last round of fixtures.

Full squad:

Forwards: Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Sarah Bonar, Lisa Cockburn, Siobhan Cattigan, Mairi Forsyth, Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Panashe Muzambe, Jodie Rettie, Lana Skeldon, Emma Wassell, Molly Wright.