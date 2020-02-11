Scotland rugby's head coach Philip Doyle has said he expected a 'heavy defeat' against England in their Six Nations match.

The Red Roses' 53-0 victory over Scotland yesterday was a smaller margin than the 80-0 drubbing they received last year.

And Doyle said that he thinks his player have turned a corner and are improving despite the heavy loss.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “This is a long term project, but I feel it’s something we’re definitely moving forward with.

"To be honest with you, I thought it would be 50. What scoreline are you ever going to expect from an 80-0 drumming the year before? You’re never going to turn it into a win. I’m not happy - that’s the wrong word - but it’s what I expected.

“I’ve always said we’re closing the gap. That’s all we’ve ever wanted. It was an 80-0 drumming last year with no character. This year we got 53-0 with character. I’m going to take that going forward.”

The Scotland boss is aware there is a 'difference in class' between the teams due to the Red Roses being full-time and Scotland being part-time.

However, England head coach Simon Middleton played down the gap between the two teams.

He said: “When teams aren’t full-time and players aren’t full-time, that can escalate the score of a game very easily but the difference in skill level and the structures of the sides aren’t massively different.