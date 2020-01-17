Loughborough Lightning's Helen Nelson has been named as Scotland captain for the friendly against Spain this weekend.

The match is a warm-up for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

Nelson signed for the Premier 15s side in September and has impressed so far this season. Fellow Lightning team-mate Leah Bartlett has been named in the squad and will make her first appearance for Scotland this weekend.

Head coach Philip Doyle said: “I am excited to see what this team will deliver in Spain. We have a good mix with some experienced players but also a number hoping to receive their first cap for Scotland.

“Leah has settled in well with the squad and has really shown some great physicality and game understanding. She has impressed us and has warranted a start.

“Spain are going to be a tough side to play, especially in Spain, so I will be expecting the players to put everything into this match and come away with a performance that will put us in good stead ahead of the up-and-coming Six Nations. That is ultimately what we are aiming for.”

The match kicks off tomorrow at 11am and is available to watch on BBC Alba.

Full squad:

Forwards: Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Lana Skeldon (Darlington Mowden Park), Mairi Forsyth (Corstorphine Cougars), Emma Wassell (Corstorphine Cougars), Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning), Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County), Rachel McLachlan (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks) Jade Konkel (Harlequins).