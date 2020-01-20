Scotland rugby have beaten Spain 36-12 in their warm-up match to prepare for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

It was a solid performance from the Scottish as they ran in six tries.

Hannah Smith started the scoreboard ticking over with two tries and Leah Bartlett and Molly Wright touched down for their first tries for their country.

Experienced wingers Megan Gaffney and Rhona Lloyd added the other two scores for the emphatic win.

Scotland were 12-0 up at one point with Spain scoring twice to draw things level.