Scotland rugby beat Spain 36-12 in warm-up match for the Six Nations

Helen Nelson captained Scotland to victory against Spain (Helen Nelson Twitter)
By Sarah Rendell
11:50am, Mon 20 Jan 2020
Scotland rugby have beaten Spain 36-12 in their warm-up match to prepare for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

It was a solid performance from the Scottish as they ran in six tries.

Hannah Smith started the scoreboard ticking over with two tries and Leah Bartlett and Molly Wright touched down for their first tries for their country.

Experienced wingers Megan Gaffney and Rhona Lloyd added the other two scores for the emphatic win.

Scotland were 12-0 up at one point with Spain scoring twice to draw things level.

The Six Nations kicks off in February with the Scotland beginning their campaign away to Ireland.