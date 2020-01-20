Scotland rugby beat Spain 36-12 in warm-up match for the Six Nations
11:50am, Mon 20 Jan 2020
Scotland rugby have beaten Spain 36-12 in their warm-up match to prepare for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.
It was a solid performance from the Scottish as they ran in six tries.
Hannah Smith started the scoreboard ticking over with two tries and Leah Bartlett and Molly Wright touched down for their first tries for their country.
More from Rugby
- Harlequins women head into Six Nations break top of the table after Jess Breach claims five in their 12-try victory over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks while Saracens continue unbeaten streak
- Scotland rugby head coach Philip Doyle names Helen Nelson as captain for Spain friendly
- England rugby announce their New Zealand sevens squad that sees Kildunne and Gregson return from injury
Experienced wingers Megan Gaffney and Rhona Lloyd added the other two scores for the emphatic win.
Scotland were 12-0 up at one point with Spain scoring twice to draw things level.
The Six Nations kicks off in February with the Scotland beginning their campaign away to Ireland.