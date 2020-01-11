Saracens remain undefeated in the Premier 15s after they sealed a 39-31 victory against Loughborough Lightning at Allianz Park.

The defending champions had a near-perfect first half as they secured a bonus point with four tries. Alex Ellis and Zoe Harrison both dotted down the ball with May Campbell adding the other two for her side.

Lightning did squeak one past the hosts with Jo Brown igniting hope - a spark that turned into a roaring fiery comeback in the second half.

Loughborough's Sarah Hunter, Emily Tuttosi and Dalaeka Menin struck for the budding club and they secured Lightning's bonus point. One more Saracens try and penalty, both scored by Marlie Packer, meant the points difference was down to three with only five minutes left of the match.

However, in true Saracens style, they scored a team try in the last minute of the game to secure the win.