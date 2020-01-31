Sale Sharks have revealed plans to join the Premier 15s next season.

The club already have a professional male team with world-class players such as England's Tom Curry in the side. The Premiership's only North of England side want a spot to give female players in the north the option of becoming rugby players in the top tier.

They have said that if they are successful they will commit £1 million over a three year period to the women's side.

The club founded a women's team in September 2018 under the name Sharks 1861. They spent their first year building the team and playing against Scottish Premiership sides.

The team now play in the National Challenge 1 North West league where they are currently top-of-the-table.

Michelle Orange, co-owner of Sale Sharks, said: "We are so pleased to be submitting an application to join the Tyrrells Premier 15s League.

"If successful, Sale Sharks will be committing over £1 million over a 3-year period to support an ambitious women’s team as well as to develop the sport in the region and creating a pathway from grassroots to Sharks-boots!”

Steve Diamond, the side's director of rugby, said: "We have a fantastic opportunity to introduce a women’s team into the brand we are building here in Manchester and it’s one I believe we should take with both hands.