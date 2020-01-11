Premier 15s round-up: Harlequins beat Gloucester-Hartpury to get their season back on track
The Premier 15s returned today and while the season of gifts was over, the rugby kept on giving.
Harlequins bounced back from their demolition by Saracens a few weeks ago to claim victory over Gloucester-Hartpury.
The London side were down 10-7 at half-time but managed to claw their way back into the match to win 29-17.
Saracens remain unbeaten in the league as they fought off a gritty comeback from Loughborough Lightning. The defending champions won 39-31 at Allianz Park.
Bristol Bears thrashed Firwood Waterloo 48-0 in an eight-try wonder match. Bears' Phoebe Murray was player of the match after scoring a hat-trick for the south-west side.
Wasps sealed a 45-7 win over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks. The Coventry team were down to 14 for the last five minutes as Nora Baltruweit was injured during a line-out.
Finally, Worcester Warriors secured a bonus point with a 24-17 win over Richmond.