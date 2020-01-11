The Premier 15s returned today and while the season of gifts was over, the rugby kept on giving.

Harlequins bounced back from their demolition by Saracens a few weeks ago to claim victory over Gloucester-Hartpury.

The London side were down 10-7 at half-time but managed to claw their way back into the match to win 29-17.

Saracens remain unbeaten in the league as they fought off a gritty comeback from Loughborough Lightning. The defending champions won 39-31 at Allianz Park.

Bristol Bears thrashed Firwood Waterloo 48-0 in an eight-try wonder match. Bears' Phoebe Murray was player of the match after scoring a hat-trick for the south-west side.

Wasps sealed a 45-7 win over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks. The Coventry team were down to 14 for the last five minutes as Nora Baltruweit was injured during a line-out.