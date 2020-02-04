Premier 15s club Richmond have said that there is an 'obvious shift' by the Rugby Football Union to 'favouring' women's sides that have a close affiliation to their Premiership men's sides.

The RFU announced yesterday that the bottom four teams in the Premier 15s will have to re-tender for the next three seasons.

Worcester Warriors, Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, Firwood Waterloo and Richmond will all have to go through an interview process with the RFU to fight for their playing position.

Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs will also go through the process as they have also thrown their hat into the ring after founding women's sides.

Only four teams will be entered into the next three seasons with six sides vying for a spot.

The other six teams in the league have secured their position after the review by the RFU and Richmond have said that the governing body have favoured these teams due to their relationship with Premiership men's sides.

A statement on their website said: "We are fully committed to every aspect of our women’s programme and, despite there being an obvious shift from the RFU towards favouring women’s clubs who are aligned to a men’s Premiership side, we are determined to pursue every possible means to ensure Richmond can remain a Tyrrells Premier 15s club.”