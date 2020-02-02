New Zealand have won the Sydney Sevens after beating Canada 33-7 in the final.

This is now the fourth world series that the Black Ferns have won after claiming the Dubai, Cape Town and Hamilton titles recently.

New Zealand's Tyla Nathan-Wong scored in the fifth minute to open the scoring and Canada were quick to hit back through Charity Williams to even the scores.

That was the only try for Canada in the final though as New Zealand romped to victory. They scored another four tries through Gayle Broughton, Niall Williams, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Alena Saili.

The Player of the Final was awarded to Nathan-Wong after her stunning try and perfect kicking performance.

She said: "They [Canada] are a tough team. Whenever we face them we know they are going to bring it. But I know our girls, if we just stuck together and played to our game plan and kept possession that's what it's all about. If you've got the ball, you'll score."

England started the series well, beating Russia and Japan in their pool games but lost 26-12 to New Zealand in their final pool match and so did not progress to the semi-finals.

They then faced Fiji in the fifth-place play-off, a match England lost 17-5 to finish sixth in Sydney.