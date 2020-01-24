New Zealand Sevens preview: Will the hosts be able to claim back-to-back wins at home?
The New Zealand Sevens kicks off on Saturday and the hosts will be bidding to retain the title they claimed in the two-day tournament last year.
The Black Ferns beat France 31-0 in the inaugural final and after their Dubai and Cape Town wins recently they'll be on the hunt for another victory.
Here's a preview of the most exciting matches, who is playing who in the pool stages and how the rest of the tournament works.
Pool A: Fiji, New Zealand, England and China.
The most exciting match will be between New Zealand and England. The game takes place on Saturday and will be each team's second pool game of the tournament.
England have a point to prove after New Zealand beat them in the quarter-finals of the Cape Town Sevens. England also finished a disappointing ninth at the Dubai Sevens.
New Zealand are the defending champions and will want to beat their toughest competition in the pool.
While New Zealand won last year's competition, England came third with China in fourth.
Pool B: USA, Brazil, Australia and Russia.
The best match will be between Australia and the USA. The Aussies are the clear favourites to top the group and the USA are the team most likely to get in their way.
None of the teams in this pool played in the New Zealand Sevens last year.
Pool C: France, Ireland, Canada and Spain.
The most exciting match in this pool will be between France and Canada. Canada reached the final in Dubai and got to the semi-finals in Cape Town.
France will be seeking revenge after Canada beat them 24-10 at the France Sevens last year in the fifth place play-off.
France finished second at last year's tournament, the other three teams did not compete.
Knock-out stages
The top two teams from each pool will progress to the quarter-finals. Then the winners of these matches progress to the semis and then the final.