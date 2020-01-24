The New Zealand Sevens kicks off on Saturday and the hosts will be bidding to retain the title they claimed in the two-day tournament last year.

The Black Ferns beat France 31-0 in the inaugural final and after their Dubai and Cape Town wins recently they'll be on the hunt for another victory.

Here's a preview of the most exciting matches, who is playing who in the pool stages and how the rest of the tournament works.

Pool A: Fiji, New Zealand, England and China.

England will attempt to enact revenge on New Zealand this weekend (PA Images)

The most exciting match will be between New Zealand and England. The game takes place on Saturday and will be each team's second pool game of the tournament.

England have a point to prove after New Zealand beat them in the quarter-finals of the Cape Town Sevens. England also finished a disappointing ninth at the Dubai Sevens.

New Zealand are the defending champions and will want to beat their toughest competition in the pool.

While New Zealand won last year's competition, England came third with China in fourth.

Pool B: USA, Brazil, Australia and Russia.

Australia are clear favourites in their pool (PA Images)

The best match will be between Australia and the USA. The Aussies are the clear favourites to top the group and the USA are the team most likely to get in their way.

None of the teams in this pool played in the New Zealand Sevens last year.

Pool C: France, Ireland, Canada and Spain.

Canada came out on top last time they faced France (PA Images)

The most exciting match in this pool will be between France and Canada. Canada reached the final in Dubai and got to the semi-finals in Cape Town.

France will be seeking revenge after Canada beat them 24-10 at the France Sevens last year in the fifth place play-off.

France finished second at last year's tournament, the other three teams did not compete.

Knock-out stages