The Silver Ferns beat England and China with convincing victories on day one of the New Zealand Sevens.

The hosts cruised to a 40-7 win against England with Michaela Blyde scoring an impressive five tries.

Roses' Georgie Lingham, on her World Series debut, got a late consolation try for the away side.

Blyde said afterwards: "We're really stoked with that sort of performance with two games today.

"We had no excuse. We just had to empty the tank. It helps that we're at home. We had that extra bit of energy in front of family and friends and that extra motivation to perform for them.

"It's not very often that we get to play at home. For the last nine years, we've been going overseas. To be able to finally play for our country in our own country is quite special."

The defending champions also handed out a 40-7 thumping against China. But the away side did make history after scoring their nation's first try in women's sevens.

England were also defeated by Fiji, 19-26. Roses' Alex Matthews scored in the opening few minutes before the Fijians responded with four unanswered tries from Ana Maria Naimasi, Asinate Savu, Raijieli Daveua and Tokasa Seniyasi.

Tries from England captain Abbie Brown and Ellie Kildunne gave the side hope but it was not enough to overtake the Fijians.

They will face China tomorrow evening in their final pool game while The Silver Ferns face Fiji in what will be a nail-biting match.

Elsewhere, Australia won 40-12 against Russia. It marked a milestone for captain Sharni Williams who became Australia's most capped player.