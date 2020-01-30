England rugby player Jodie Ounsley will return to the England side for the Sydney Sevens after head coach Charlie Hayter announced his squad for the upcoming matches.

England will be looking to improve on their position from the New Zealand Sevens where they finished sixth last weekend.

And Hayter believes the Sydney games are the perfect opportunity to improve upon their recent form.

He said: “The sixth place finish last weekend flattered us slightly. We know there were some fundamentals of our performance where we didn’t live up to our expected standards.

“The great thing with the back-to-back tournaments though means we’ve got an opportunity this weekend to put those right as we look to improve from last weekend.

“We’re looking forward to being out in the Sydney sun with a new set of fans at the Bankwest Stadium. The aim for this weekend has to be to find our groove again with our style of play and enjoying the chance to prove ourselves.”

England will play Russia, Japan and New Zealand in the group stage as part of a two-day tournament taking place on February 1-2.