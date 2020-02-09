Ireland women still on course for Six Nations Grand Slam after battling Storm Ciara to overcome Wales
Ireland captain Ciara Griffin led from the front as her side put in a strong Six Nations performance to beat Wales in a match dominated by another Ciara - the storm battering the UK.
Tries from Beibhinn Parsons, Cliodhna Moloney, Lauren Delany and Linda Djougang earned the home team a bonus point after 42 minutes as they romped to a comfortable 31-12 victory in torrid conditions at Energia Park, Dublin.
The weather brought a halt to proceedings after 54 minutes but the teams rallied and returned to the pitch amid swirling winds and pelting rain.
Wales tried to put up a fight and respponded with tries from Lauren Smyth and Siwan Lillicrap either side of the half-time whistle, but a late penalty try from Ireland ensured the bonus-point victory and Wales fell to their second defeat in two weeks.
Scotland's game against England in Glasgow was postponed due to the weather and will be played on Monday at Murrayfield behind closed doors.