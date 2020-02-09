Ireland captain Ciara Griffin led from the front as her side put in a strong Six Nations performance to beat Wales in a match dominated by another Ciara - the storm battering the UK.

Tries from Beibhinn Parsons, Cliodhna Moloney, Lauren Delany and Linda Djougang earned the home team a bonus point after 42 minutes as they romped to a comfortable 31-12 victory in torrid conditions at Energia Park, Dublin.

The weather brought a halt to proceedings after 54 minutes but the teams rallied and returned to the pitch amid swirling winds and pelting rain.

Wales tried to put up a fight and respponded with tries from Lauren Smyth and Siwan Lillicrap either side of the half-time whistle, but a late penalty try from Ireland ensured the bonus-point victory and Wales fell to their second defeat in two weeks.