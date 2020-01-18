Harlequins women head into Six Nations break top of the table after Jess Breach claims five in their 12-try victory over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks while Saracens continue unbeaten streak

By Georgie Heath
21:45pm, Sat 18 Jan 2020
Five tries from Jess Breach helped Harlequins secure a staggering 68-0 victory over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks in the last round of the Tyrrells Premier 15s before the Six Nations break.

Inspired by Breach's brilliance, Quins put in a clinical performance against their North Eastern opponents, scoring 12 tries during the onslaught.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Saracens maintained their spotless record for the season, making it 11 from 11 with a 48-26 victory at Worcester Warriors Women. Red Roses forwards Hannah Botterman and Poppy Cleall scored a brace apiece as Sarries ran in eight tries overall. 

A late try from Wales international Sioned Harries earned Worcester a bonus point but it wasn't enough to put her team in contention for the victory.

In an evenly-matched game, Wasps claimed a 34-20 win over Bristol Bears Women. The England stars were at it again as Claudia Macdonald and Abby Dow got in on the try-scoring act to keep their side in the run for the play-offs.

Elsewhere, England captain Sarah Hunter claimed two tries of her own as her Loughborough Lightning side beat Firwood Waterloo Ladies 74-5 while Gloucester-Hartpury Women head into the break in the fourth play-off position following their 20-0 win over Richmond.