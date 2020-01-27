England rugby flanker Marlie Packer will miss the Six Nations after having ankle surgery.

Head coach Simon Middleton announced the squad he will lead to try and retain their title and clinch a second successive Grand Slam having won all five matches in 2019.

Wasps' Harriet Millar-Mills will return to the squad after 22 months out with injury to fill Packer's boots.

Richmond's Rowena Burnfield has returned and Vickii Cornborough is back after time out with injury.

Both Amelia Harper and Morwenna Talling are uncapped for England and will play a part in this year's competition.

Sarah Hunter will look to lead England to another triumph (PA Images)

Speaking about his selection, Middleton said: “We’ve named a squad that certainly reflects not only the immense experience in the English women’s game but also some of the outstanding young talent that we are now seeing emerge from the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

“It’s great to see Harriet Millar-Mills back in the fold. Before her injuries, she was probably playing the best rugby of her life. She’s a great athlete as well as a top quality player and will add real value and quality to this group.

“Row Burnfield has come back in. We always know we are going to get nothing less than 100% commitment with Row, she’s a fierce competitor, a physical player across the field with lots of energy which we are going to need in an attritional competition such as the Six Nations.

“The absence of Cath O’Donnell and Marlie Packer means there’s a potential shortfall in our work load that needs filling, Morwenna strikes me as one of the players who can fill that gap. Her work rate in both attack and defence and the quality of her involvements in the Tyrrells this season has been second to none and that’s why she fully deserves her call-up."

England's first match will be against France this Sunday and is available to watch on Sky Sports.

A full match report will also be available on the NewsChain website immediately after the final whistle.

Full squad:

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Shaunagh Brown, Rowena Burnfield, Bryony Cleall, Poppy Cleall, Amy Cockayne, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Vicky Fleetwood, Amelia Harper, Sarah Hunter, Heather Kerr, Harriet Millar-Mills, Abbie Scott, Morwenna Talling.