Four rugby teams are on the brink of losing their spot in the Tyrrells Premier 15s next season.

Richmond FC, Firwood Waterloo Ladies, Darlington Mowden Park Sharks and Worcester Warriors Women were ranked the bottom four teams in the Rugby Football Union's audit.

Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks launched a bid to join the league, while Richmond and Worcester have confirmed that they will re-tender.

The top six ranked teams - Bristol Bears Women, Gloucester-Hartpury Women, Harlequins Women, Loughborough Lightning, Saracens Women and Wasps FC Ladies - will remain in the Premier 15s until the end of the 2022-23 season.

DMP Sharks and Firwood Waterloo are the only clubs in the league which haven't commented on the matter.

An RFU statement said clubs were assessed on a 'combination of their ability to deliver the competition’s Minimum Operating Standards and their on pitch performance'.

A selection panel will review the tender applications before inviting clubs for an interview.

Richmond Rugby Director Laura Jenkins said: "Whilst we are disappointed by the RFU’s decision to make the club re-tender for its place in the Tyrrells Premier 15s, it remains our view that there is a place for Richmond in elite women’s rugby and we will be retendering.

"Results have gone against us over the last few seasons, however Richmond will continue to do things the “Richmond Way”. It remains our mission to provide elite playing opportunities within a community club whilst remaining financially sustainable.

“We are very grateful to all our players, coaches, staff, volunteers, sponsors and fans, as well as the broader Richmond community, for all of their hard work and support over the seasons. We look forward to continuing our work with the RFU and other clubs to promote the growth and engagement within the women’s game for many seasons to come.”

Meanwhile, Warriors co-owner Jason Whittingham said: "As owners we are committed in our support of the women's team.