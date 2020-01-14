Welsh rugby have announced their squad for the Six Nations and former captain Carys Phillips has been dropped.

Phillips, who has 51 caps, has been left out alongside Sioned Harries in the squad announced by new coach Chris Horsman.

Rowland Phillips, father of Carys, had already taken time out from his coaching role and will miss the tournament that starts in February.

Horsman said: “We are 18 months out from Rugby World Cup 2021 and following the progress made in the autumn, our aims for this tournament will be geared towards how we to continue to improve on all fronts, improving our accuracy and driving standards on and off the pitch in order to close the performance gap on the top six teams in the world."

Lillicrap will captain Wales for the Six Nations (PA Images)

Siwan Lillicrap took over the captain's duties during the autumn internationals and she will remain in the post for the Six Nations.

She said: “It’s such a privilege and honour to be handed the role of Six Nations captain. It’s literally what my childhood dreams were made of and I hope I can do the shirt, the players, my family and the coaches proud.”

Full Welsh squad:

Forwards: Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Gwen Crabb, Georgia Evans, Abbie Fleming, Cerys Hale, Lleucu George, Cara Hope, Natalia John, Manon Johnes, Kelsey Jones, Molly Kelly, Sarah Lawrence, Bethan Lewis, Ruth Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap, Robyn Lock, Gwenllian Pyrs.