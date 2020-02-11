England rugby captain Sarah Hunter said she has never experienced freezing conditions quite like during the Red Roses' clash with Scotland at Murrayfield yesterday.

Hunter said the players had to endure 'arctic conditions' in the Six Nations match after the match was played at the second time of asking following the initial postponement due to Storm Ciara.

Throughout the second half, snow fell heavily on the players, with staff running on with bottles of hot water to warm their hands.

Despite the icy conditions, England were victorious over Scotland in a 53-0 victory and the captain has said she is proud of her team given the detrimental weather.

England played Scotland in the snow yesterday (PA Images)

She said: "When the boss tells you the conditions aren’t going to get any worse!!!!! Immensely proud of the shift everyone put in yesterday to not only manage the frustrations of the postponement but then to put in a performance to get another win in what I can only describe as arctic conditions! I have never been so cold in a game before.

"Huge credit must go to @scotlandteam for getting the game to go ahead in such a short turn around. Great experience playing at Murrayfield!

"Thanks to all the fans that came to support us who unfortunately couldn’t watch us play it means the world to us and hopefully we’ll see you at Doncaster."