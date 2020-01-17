England rugby seven head coach Charlie Hayter has announced his squad for the New Zealand Sevens which includes two players returning from injury.

Ellie Kildunne and Sydney Gregson missed the recent Dubai and Cape Town tournaments due to injury but will rejoin the side for the competition next week.

Saracens player Georgie Lingham joins the team following an impressive season in the Premier 15s.

However, players Emma Uren and Celia Quansah both miss out due to injury.

Hayter said: “We’re really excited to be heading over to Hamilton. We’re delighted to have Ellie and Sydney back. They’ve both worked tirelessly on their rehab programmes and it’s a real boost to have them available for selection and back with the group.

“Georgie Lingham has had a fantastic start to the season and we’re pleased we’ve been able to bring her in and grateful to Saracens for releasing her.

“It’s also the first time Hamilton has been included on the women’s series and we’re looking forward to the trip and developing further as a group both on and off the field.”

England will face China, New Zealand and Fiji in the group stages at the tournament and you can catch all the action on Sky Sports.