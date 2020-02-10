England beat Scotland 53-0 in convincing fashion to maintain their hopes of a successful Six Nations title defence.

The Red Roses started the match well with prop Sarah Bern scoring for the Red Roses in the second minute.

The conversion and another penalty from Women's Player of the Year Emily Scarratt saw the women in white 10-0 up after just ten minutes.

Scotland managed to stave off another England attack until the half hour mark when Harlequins' Jess Breach crashed over the line to score her 21st international try.

England's Hannah Botterman defends in wintry conditions (Twitter: Scotland Rugby)

Abby Dow then scored an emphatic try in the 36th minute as she ran half the pitch, beating four defenders on her way to adding England's third try of the afternoon.

Heading into the break, England led 22-0 and as the teams returned to the Murrayfield pitch, the snow began to tumble down.

Emily Scott added their bonus point try in the 42nd minute, with Scarratt adding the extras.

Scott then added another shortly after as a cross-field kick didn't quite reach Dow, but the full-back was there to cover and jump on the ball to score.

It was Breach's turn to crash over minutes later, but a pass from Scarratt was judged as forward and the try was disallowed.

Dow, captain Sarah Hunter and Claudia MacDonald added three more to England's hoard of seven scores later on in the match to cap a dominant display in Edinburgh.

As an added extra, Scarratt became England women's all-time leading point scorer as she took her tally to 539.