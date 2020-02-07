England rugby head coach Simon Middleton has made five changes to his starting 15 for their Six Nations clash with Scotland this Sunday.

Scotland will be looking to avenge their humiliating 80-0 defeat at the hands of England last year.

Harlequins' Leanne Riley comes in at scrum-half and Bristol Bears' Amber Reed will be at inside centre for the Red Roses.

Also coming into the side are last weekend's replacements Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies and Sarah Bern.

England started their Six Nations campaign in perfect fashion with a narrow 19-13 away win over France.

And looking ahead to the Scotland game, Middleton said: “We’re really looking forward to the game in Glasgow on the back of a strong opening weekend for us. Our strength-in-depth means we’ve had players patiently waiting in the wings for an opportunity and we’ve freshened up the squad and starting XI.

"Leanne Riley has performed excellently for us and at Harlequins this season and after training well with us this week, has remained in England to allow us to rotate the squad as we feel necessary.

“Scotland have a lot of quality with a number of their players playing in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. We know they’ll present a strong, physical test and it’s vital we match them in every department.

Related videos

“Philip Doyle is doing a brilliant job with their programme and the team’s development since coming in last May."

Starting 15: Emily Scott, Abby Dow, Emily Scarratt, Amber Reed, Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Poppy Cleall, Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Vicky Fleetwood, Sarah Hunter

Replacements: Amy Cokayne, Hannah Botterman, Shaunagh Brown, Harriet Millar-Mills, Amelia Harper, Claudia MacDonald, Katy Daley-Mclean, Sarah McKenna