The Women's Six Nations has launched its 2020 tournament with Sarah Hunter's England looking to defend the Grand Slam they won in 2019 and players vying for a new Player of the Championship award.

The award is supported by Guinness - the beer giants act as title sponsor for the men's tournament and a partner for the women's equivalent, although the women's tournament has not managed to secure a title sponsor of its own.

That is something Six Nations CEO Ben Morel hopes to address in time for next year's series.

Speaking at the launch in London, he said: "There’s a lot of interest for it but I think we need a bit of clarity on the international calendar. The goal is to have one [a sponsor] from next year.”

Global Head of Beer for Diego, Mark Sandys, said Guinness were extremely proud to be supporting the new award and to partner the Women's Six Nations again. He said: "This year for the first time, there will be a Women's Player of the Championship award and this represents the impact and growth of the women's game in recent years.

He added that is remains unlikely that the men's and women's tournament would combine under a singular broadcasting deal but was encouraged by the interest in the idea, adding: "I think that’s also testimony of how people are interested in the stand-alone of the Women’s Six Nations.

"We definitely want to put it in the limelight for it to shine. That's the ultimate goal we have for the women's game."

There have been other significant advances in women's rugby in recent years.

Betfred, who are the title sponsor of the men's Rugby Football League's Super League, announced in August that they would expand their partnership to include amateur Women's super League in a £1 million-per-year deal until 2021.

The women's six Nations kicks off on Sunday February 2 with England starting their title defence away to France at the Stade du Hameau.