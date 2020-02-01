England beat Russia and Japan in opening games of World Rugby Sevens Series in Sydney

By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
11:50am, Sat 01 Feb 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

England rugby made a perfect start to their Seven Series tournament in Australia with victories over Russia and Japan.

The Red Roses got off to a flier against Russia as tries from Deborah Fleming, Megan Jones, Alex Matthews, Helen Rowland and Abbie Brown gave them a shut-out 33-0 victory.

Their second match of the day was a less straightforward affair as Japan came out of the traps fast with Mele Yua Havili Kagawa going over to give them a 5-0 lead.

But England fought back valiantly with tries from Matthews, Rowland, Amy Wilson and Ellie Kildunne as Simon Middleton's side ran out 26-5 victors.

The Roses sit top of Pool A but will need to avoid defeat to second place New Zealand in order to secure a semi-final against the best second-place team in the three groups.