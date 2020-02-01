England rugby made a perfect start to their Seven Series tournament in Australia with victories over Russia and Japan.

The Red Roses got off to a flier against Russia as tries from Deborah Fleming, Megan Jones, Alex Matthews, Helen Rowland and Abbie Brown gave them a shut-out 33-0 victory.

Their second match of the day was a less straightforward affair as Japan came out of the traps fast with Mele Yua Havili Kagawa going over to give them a 5-0 lead.

But England fought back valiantly with tries from Matthews, Rowland, Amy Wilson and Ellie Kildunne as Simon Middleton's side ran out 26-5 victors.