England rugby head coach Simon Middleton has named an experienced side to face France in what has been dubbed the Six Nations 'title decider'.

The team are looking to defend their title and Grand Slam status and Middleton has chosen a side that can combat their toughest opponents in the tournament.

Vicky Fleetwood will start at seven to replace injured Marlie Packer while Women's Player of the Year Emily Scarratt will vice-captain the team.

Captain Sarah Hunter will pick up her 120th international cap as she leads the team out in France.

Amelia Harper is set to make her international debut and starts on the bench.

Harper, 19, who began playing rugby when she was 15, told the BBC: "I picked up rugby late and didn't think I'd get the opportunity. It's a step up but I like a challenge."

Middleton said of the teenager: "With 18 months to go to the World Cup, you look at the last World Cup and see how some of the players came through in less time than that.

"So Amelia has every chance of making that squad but it all starts on Sunday."

Middleton has picked an experienced side for their first match (PA Images)

England beat France 41-26 in last year's tournament and claimed victory over their rivals twice in the autumn internationals in November.

The women in white have an average 43 caps per player and Middleton believes the match will be a 'cagey affair'.

"We are all looking forward to another meeting with France. Games between the two sides are always tight, cagey affairs and we don't expect this one to be any different."

Full squad: Sarah McKenna, Abby Dow, Emily Scarratt, Zoe Harrison, Jess Breach, Katy Daley-McLean, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Shanaugh Brown, Poppy Cleall, Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Vicky Fleetwood, Sarah Hunter (c).

Replacements: Lark Davies, Vickii Cornborough, Sarah Bern, Harriett Millar-Mills, Amelia Harper, Leanne Riley, Amber Reed, Abbie Scott.