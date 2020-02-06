Saracens have been hit with two injury blows as Rosie Galligan and Mackenzie Carson are both out for several months.

Galligan recently returned to the Premier 15s defending champions after recovering from meningitis and she sustained an ankle injury in Saracens' match against Worcester Warriors last month.

Carson sustained the same injury in the same match and both players have already had successful operations.

Carson, left, won't play for months (Saracens)

The Premier 15s are on international break during the Six Nations and will return on March 21 when Sarries play Firwood Waterloo at home.