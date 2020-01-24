Australian Olympic champion Emilee Cherry will make her return to rugby in this weekend's New Zealand Sevens for the first time since having a baby.

She was thwarted by injuries and then gave birth to her daughter, Alice, seven months ago and so hasn't played for Australia in two years.

And Aussie captain Sharni Williams has said Cherry's return is earlier than expected.

She said: "We didn’t push her to come back but we know Cherry’s like. She’s a determined country girl who thrives on expectations.

“She’s a changed person – having a baby does that for you. Having her back in the team just adds another element.”

Cherry has scored 128 tries for her country in 29 world tournaments.

Her last appearance was at the Paris Sevens in 2018 where she scored a last minute winning try in the semi-final against France.

She was also a part of the Australian team that won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.