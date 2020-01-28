Australian Sevens player Charlotte Caslick will return to the field this weekend for the Sydney Sevens and warns fans to expect the best.

Australia haven't won a world series in two years and Caslick says that public pressure will make the team want the win even more.

"I want the public to expect us to win because I want our girls to expect to win it. I think the Australian public probably doesn't know that (about recent results). They probably just see gold medallists from Rio and will immediately have that expectation that we should back it up again.

“People are quite quick to forget that we've played four years in between the two but at the same time we know ourselves that it's a different team, it's been a long time since then and there's different goals in place for our new group and we're definitely not going to try and do the same thing we did in Rio and think it will work.”

Caslick injured her hand just before she was due to fly to Dubai in December with the team for the world series.

“Getting it on the day we were meant to leave for Dubai was pretty disappointing and all that but it's given me a good block at home to focus on getting right and I'm feeling good, so I'm confident to go out there and home soil."

Manenti is excited to have Caslick back on the team (PA Images)

Head coach John Manenti has said the team has missed her and will benefit from her skill in Sydney.

"We lacked a little bit of that speed of thought she has, she's the best in the world at being able to assess what's in front of her and taking that on, whether that's herself or shifting the ball to somebody else, she's very good at seeing that and controlling the tempo of the game.