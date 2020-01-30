Aoife Doyle has earned her spot back in Ireland's Six Nations squad for the Six Nations after a four year absence.

The back will start for Ireland when they face Scotland on Sunday in their opening fixture of the tournament.

Munster's Enya Breen and Eimear Considine have both been ruled out due to injury.

Adam Grigg's side are hoping to make the Six Nations a momentum builder for their World Cup qualifying matches in September.

He said: "We've made no secret that last season's results were not good enough. Having a home game first up is the best possible way to start and put in a performance for ourselves and our home crowd.

"However, having the likes of Aoife Doyle returning to the XV's side is testament to the depth that we have built in the squad and also gives other squad members an opportunity to go out and express themselves.

"We have full confidence that those players stepping up will produce a quality performance."

Ireland vs Scotland will kick off at 1pm on Sunday and is being held in Donnybrook.