The All Blacks home of rugby, Eden Park, has been announced as the venue for the 2021 Rugby World Cup final.

It is New Zealand's largest sports stadium and hosted the men's final in 2011 when the All Blacks beat France 8-7 to claim the title.

The All Blacks celebrate their World Cup win in 2011 in Eden Park stadium (PA Images)

The semi-finals and bronze medal match will also be played at the historic rugby ground as World Rugby aim to build on the success of the 2017 World Cup hosted by Ireland. The tournament broke attendance records and TV viewing figures.

World Rugby's chairman, Bill Beaumont, said: "Women's rugby is the single-biggest opportunity to grow the global game and we are confident that New Zealand 2021 will be one of the great Rugby World Cups, attracting a new fan and player base for the sport."

In 1991, the US beat England in the first women's World Cup in front of 3,000 fans. However, in 2017, 17,000 people watched New Zealand beat England to clinch the title.

The Black Ferns have won five of the six titles available and they will be hoping to do the same in their home of rugby next year.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive, Mark Robinson, said: "This is an event we are very excited to be hosting and we can't wait to have the world's best women's teams play here.