Rugby league's Gemma Walsh to join wife Emily Rudge at St Helens in the WSL this season
Rugby league player Gemma Walsh has transferred to St Helens from Wigan Warriors to play alongside her wife Emily Rudge.
Walsh was the captain of the Warriors for the 2018 season, the same year she married Rudge, when her team won the Women's Super League title.
She has said that when deciding to leave Wigan there was only one club she had in mind.
“When I decided I was leaving Wigan I only had one club in my mind that I wanted to join and that was St Helens.
“Yes, Emily was in my ear a little bit, but it wasn’t a difficult decision at all.
More from Rugby League
- Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw: Who faces who? Who are the ones to watch? Which are the most exciting matches?
- Prince Harry conducts 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw from Buckingham Palace LIVE
- Prince Harry prepares to host today's 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw: Where and when is it? What channel is it on? Why is he hosting it?
“Emily being here definitely made it easier and I’m really looking forward to playing with her again.
“I’ve really enjoyed the transition so far. The training has been tough, but I’m really looking forward to getting out on the field with the girls in the 2020 season.”
St Helens WSL campaign will kick off against the 2019 League Leaders Castleford Tigers on March 29.