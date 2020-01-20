Rugby league player Gemma Walsh has transferred to St Helens from Wigan Warriors to play alongside her wife Emily Rudge.

Walsh was the captain of the Warriors for the 2018 season, the same year she married Rudge, when her team won the Women's Super League title.

She has said that when deciding to leave Wigan there was only one club she had in mind.

Walsh, right, with Emily in their St Helens kit (Instagram: Rugby Football League)

“When I decided I was leaving Wigan I only had one club in my mind that I wanted to join and that was St Helens.

“Yes, Emily was in my ear a little bit, but it wasn’t a difficult decision at all.

“Emily being here definitely made it easier and I’m really looking forward to playing with her again.

“I’ve really enjoyed the transition so far. The training has been tough, but I’m really looking forward to getting out on the field with the girls in the 2020 season.”