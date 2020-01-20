Prince Harry will continue his role as Patron of the Rugby Football League, the governing body has confirmed.

The Duke of Sussex completed his last duty as a senior royal at the 2021 Rugby League draw last Thursday.

It was announced over the weekend that Harry and his wife Meghan would no longer serve under their HRH titles and Harry will step back from the majority of his roles, including his military work. The couple will also no longer receive public funding.

However, the Rugby Football League has confirmed that Harry will remain as their patron. He took over the role from the Queen in December 2016.

Ralph Rimmer, the RFL chief executive, said: "We received a message from the Palace on Saturday explaining that the Duke will continue to work with his patronages - as confirmed in the statements from HM The Queen and Buckingham Palace.

"We are delighted, and we look forward to the continuation of the relationship between the Duke and Rugby League.

"Speaking on behalf of RLWC2021, they were equally thrilled by his involvement [in the draw last week] - and are equally delighted that the Duke will remain the sport's Patron as we build towards hosting Men's, Women's and Wheelchair Rugby League World Cups in England next year."