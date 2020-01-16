Prince Harry is set to conduct the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw today in his first royal appearance since controversially deciding to step back from duties last week.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the draw which will takes place today.

Why is Prince Harry doing the draw?

The Duke of Sussex is the patron for English Rugby League.

He has also been praised in the past for his work within sport because of his time spent promoting events such as the Invictus Games.

When asked about the Prince's involvement with the draw, World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton said: "We are delighted and honoured that The Duke of Sussex will be hosting the draws from one of the most famous landmarks in the world.

"His achievements in driving inclusivity in sport with the Invictus Games and his wider projects within rugby league makes him the perfect fit for the draw."

Where and what time is the draw?

The draw is set for 12pm and takes place at Buckingham Palace

What will Harry's role be?

The draw is to be hosted by BBC's Dave Woods and presenter Seema Jaswal, while Harry will conduct the draw himself.

He will draw the group stages for the women's, men's and wheelchair competitions.

How can I watch it?

No TV channel has said they will be airing coverage of the draw, but it is available to stream in a number of places.