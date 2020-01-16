Prince Harry conducts 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw from Buckingham Palace LIVE
That is it!
In summary, pool A is: England, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Brazil
Pool B: Australia, New Zealand, France and the Cook Islands
The Cook Islands is the final pull and will play in pool B.
Brazil has been pulled in pool A
The first women's match of the World Cup will be England vs Brazil
France will play Australia and New Zealand in pool B
Canada has been pulled in pool A
New Zealand has been pulled in pool B and they will play the defending champions Australia.
The first team to be pulled in pool A is Papua New Guines
PNG beat England in a game last year so it will be interesting!
The women's draw is made up of eight countries.
England as hosts are in pool A and Australia as defending champions are in pool B.
We will now find out who they will be playing.
They are now running through the men's draw.
The women's will be announced shortly.