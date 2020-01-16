Prince Harry conducts 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw from Buckingham Palace LIVE

Prince Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup Draw at Buckingham Palace (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
11:28am, Thu 16 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Prince Harry draw

That is it! 

NewsChain will shortly write up a report on what these pools mean and who are the one's to watch.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.

Prince Harry draw

In summary, pool A is: England, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Brazil

Pool B: Australia, New Zealand, France and the Cook Islands

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.

Prince Harry draw

The Cook Islands is the final pull and will play in pool B.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.

Prince Harry draw

Brazil has been pulled in pool A

The first women's match of the World Cup will be England vs Brazil

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.

Prince Harry draw

France will play Australia and New Zealand in pool B

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.

Prince Harry draw

Canada has been pulled in pool A

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.

Prince Harry draw

New Zealand has been pulled in pool B and they will play the defending champions Australia.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.

Prince Harry draw

The first team to be pulled in pool A is Papua New Guines

PNG beat England in a game last year so it will be interesting!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.

Prince Harry draw

The women's draw is made up of eight countries.

England as hosts are in pool A and Australia as defending champions are in pool B.

We will now find out who they will be playing.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.

Prince Harry draw

They are now running through the men's draw. 

The women's will be announced shortly.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
E1A4E4BA-D3E3-4F23-B01A-257FE0B3101D Created with sketchtool.