This weekend sevens teams from around the globe will descend upon Hamilton to compete in the New Zealand Sevens. And for one player in particular it's going to feel like 'seventh heaven'.

Eighteen-year-old Mahina Paul says she is both nervous and excited about playing at home.

She made her debut for the Black Ferns at the Cape Town Tournament in December and starred in the final that was watched by a record 55,000 fans. New Zealand beat Australia 17-7 to take the inaugural Cape Town title.

"I’m so excited and so nervous, but whatever happens happens. It’s going to be really special.

Paul was 17 when she received the call to play for the senior squad, a call she nearly missed.

Paul is excited to play at home this weekend (PA Images)

"When I got the call I was out at my cousin’s, who lives out in the ‘wops’ [back country]. They just finished hunting and we didn’t have a lot of service. When I was talking to Cory (Sweeney, Black Ferns head coach) it was cutting out a lot. He told me there might be a chance I could be flown over to join the team.

"I flew out the next day and I was really scared to fly by myself, but excited at the same time. Running out there was a feeling I will never forget. It was one of the best sporting moments for me.

"Running out and hearing the crowd and being in that stadium is so cool. The feeling, the flames and the steam when we ran out, just all the little things made it such a cool feeling. I have never played at a stadium so packed. I kept looking up at the crowd on day one and thinking 'woah'!