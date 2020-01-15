Leeds Rhinos' Courtney Hill will play for National Rugby League Women's side Sydney Roosters for their Nines competition next month.

Hill will still play for Leeds in the Women's Super League, starting in March.

The Nines take place on February 14 and 15 at Perth’s HBF Park.

She said: “I am lucky that I will still be able to return to the Rhinos after playing in the Nines as it doesn’t clash with our fixtures.

“It’s a good chance for me to go over there and do some pre-season training in a match form. I hope I will be able to learn from playing in a different environment and then I can come back to Leeds a better player and help the team.

“I love playing for Leeds and the club and players have been really supportive during my time here.