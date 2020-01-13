Defending Women's Super League champions Leeds Rhinos will play Bradford Bulls on the opening weekend of the season.

The expanded WSL will kick off again on March 29. Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants have both joined the league for the upcoming season.

Rhinos v Bulls will be the first game of five in the season opener. The Giants' first fixture in the league will be an away trip to York City Knights while Wolves' inaugural match is at home against Wigan Warriors.

The teams will be competing to reach the Grand Final at Headingley on October 11.