Defending WSL champions Leeds Rhinos will face Bradford on opening weekend of the league
Defending Women's Super League champions Leeds Rhinos will play Bradford Bulls on the opening weekend of the season.
The expanded WSL will kick off again on March 29. Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants have both joined the league for the upcoming season.
Rhinos v Bulls will be the first game of five in the season opener. The Giants' first fixture in the league will be an away trip to York City Knights while Wolves' inaugural match is at home against Wigan Warriors.
The teams will be competing to reach the Grand Final at Headingley on October 11.
Full opening fixtures: Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls, Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors , York City Knights v Huddersfield Giants, St Helens v Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity .