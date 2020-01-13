Rugby league side Castleford Tigers have not had to self-fund their pre-season for the first time thanks to supporters

For the past few years the team have headed to the Yorkshire Dales to prepare for the season ahead, something the players had to pay for themselves.

This year the Castleford Tigers Supporters Club donated £1,000 towards the pre-season camp and two of the club's legends, Rhiannion Marshall and Sammy Watts, attended an event to thank the fans for their generosity.

Marshall said: "We massively appreciate what they do for us and it’s important that we connect with them.”

Watts added: "Considering they’re donating to us and sponsoring us for the first time this year, it’s good to come down and show just how much we appreciate what they do for us.”

Castleford won the League Leaders shield last season and reached the Women's Super League and Challenge Cup finals - both feats wouldn't have been possible without the fans, according to Marshall.